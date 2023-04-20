AFRICA
Ghanaian rapper sues Drake over copyright infringement
Ghanaian artist Obrafour claims he never approved use of his 'Oye Ohene (Remix)' song by Drake
Drake and his producers have been sued in the lawsuit. Photo: AP / AP
April 20, 2023

Ghanaian artist Obrafour has sued Canadian rapper Drake over a claim of copyright infringement and is seeking $10m in compensation.

In a lawsuit at a New York court, Obrafour alleges that Drake's song ‘Calling My Name’ that was released in June 2022 bears similarity with his 2003 single 'Oye Ohene (Remix)'.

Drake released the song in June 2022 after his representative contacted Obrafour seeking permission to use parts of his music, but Obrafour had not yet responded to the request by the time it was released, according to the lawsuit.

The song was featured on Drake's 'Honestly, Nevermind' album.

"The Infringing Work has already been streamed over 4.1 million times on YouTube, streamed over 47,442,160 times on Spotify, and streamed tens of millions of times on Apple Music,” the lawsuit is quoted as saying.

The Ghanaian has also sued writers, producers, performers, record labels, entertainment companies, publishers, managers, administrators, and distributors of the song.

Drake and his representatives have not yet replied to the lawsuit.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
