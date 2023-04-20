UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for 'at least' three-day ceasefire in Sudan for end of Ramadan. He said such truce must seen as ''an immediate priority'' and also a step towards a permanent ceasefire in the country.

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al Fitr from Friday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Eid celebrations in Sudan are being marred by the fighting between the army and the paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces which began on Saturday.

After a rare virtual meeting of representatives from the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, the Arab League and the regional bloc IGAD, Mr Guterres once again appealed for a ceasefire saying all those at the meeting strongly condemned the continued violence in Sudan.

He said such ceasefire could help trapped civilians to escape and have access to food and other essential services like medication.

The meeting on Thursday was convened by the African Union to discuss the ''dramatic situation in Sudan''.

Parties to the conflict in Sudan have largely ignored previous local and international calls for an actual truce.

The Sudanese army had said on Thursday it would not go into negotiations with the RSF paramilitary group adding that the only solution was for RSF forces to surrender.

On Thursday, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called on Sudan's rival generals to stop fighting and embrace dialogue.

In separate phone calls with army chief Abdel Fatah al Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary, Rapid Support Forces, Hamdan Dagalo, President Erdogan said Türkiye follows the events in Sudan with concern.

Stating that as Türkiye has sincerely supported the transition process in Sudan from the beginning, President Erdogan said his country follows the events in the brotherly nation of Sudan with concern.

Inviting the parties to end the conflict and bloodshed and to return to an atmosphere of dialogue, Turkish leader also called on Sudan to take the necessary steps to ensure the unity of the society and to resolve problems with common sense and an open mind.

The U.S. State Department on Thursday also urged the parties in Sudan to implement a ceasefire through the end of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, and said Washington's view is the 24-hour ceasefire announced on Wednesday had mostly held despite renewed heavy gunfire that erupted on Thursday.

Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan's ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend that has so far killed more than 330 people, tipping a nation reliant on food aid into what the United Nations calls a humanitarian catastrophe.