Sudan's military ruler General Abdel Fattah al Burhan said on Friday the military was committed to a transition to civilian rule, in his first major speech since fighting broke out between the national army and the powerful paramilitary nearly a week ago.

Bombing and shelling was reported on Friday in some areas of the capital Khartoum despite earlier reports that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds.

In a pre-recorded video message released to mark the Muslim Eid al Fitr holiday, Gen Abdel Burhan said: “We are confident that we will overcome this ordeal with our training, wisdom and strength, preserving the security and unity of the state, allowing us to be entrusted with the safe transition to civilian rule."

Gen Burhan did not give a response to the ceasefire announcement by his rivals but the military had on Thursday ruled out negotiations with RSF, saying it would only accept its surrender.

"Ruin and destruction and the sound of bullets have left no place for the happiness everyone in our beloved country deserves,” Burhan said in the speech.

The sounds of heavy fighting could be heard amid the call to prayer in the Sudanese capital, where mosques are expected to hold the morning prayers inside to protect worshippers, AP news agency reported on Friday.