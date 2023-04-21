SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Top European football clubs send Eid wishes to fans
Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al Fitr marking the end of Ramadan.
Top European football clubs send Eid wishes to fans
Eid celebrated by Muslims around the world starting from Friday following completion of Ramadan fast. Photo/Man City/Twitter  / Others
April 21, 2023

Major football clubs including Manchester City, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Milan wished an Eid Mubarak or happy Ramadan holiday to all their Muslim fans, marking the Friday start of the holiday.

On Instagram, English Premier League club Manchester City published a photo saying "Eid Mubarak" in both English and Arabic.

Another Premier League side, Arsenal, posted a video on Twitter with global fans' good wishes to all.

Chaired by Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), also shared an Instagram photo with the words "Eid Mubarak.”

Also on Twitter, Italian Serie A side AC Milan wrote, "Sending our best wishes to all of our Muslim supporters and friends around the world for Eid al-Fitr," using the longer name for the holiday.

Spanish La Liga powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona both wished happy Eid to those celebrating on Instagram.

Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important religious holidays for Muslims around the world, is celebrated just after the holy month of Ramadan.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us