Major football clubs including Manchester City, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Milan wished an Eid Mubarak or happy Ramadan holiday to all their Muslim fans, marking the Friday start of the holiday.

On Instagram, English Premier League club Manchester City published a photo saying "Eid Mubarak" in both English and Arabic.

Another Premier League side, Arsenal, posted a video on Twitter with global fans' good wishes to all.

Chaired by Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), also shared an Instagram photo with the words "Eid Mubarak.”

Also on Twitter, Italian Serie A side AC Milan wrote, "Sending our best wishes to all of our Muslim supporters and friends around the world for Eid al-Fitr," using the longer name for the holiday.

Spanish La Liga powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona both wished happy Eid to those celebrating on Instagram.

Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important religious holidays for Muslims around the world, is celebrated just after the holy month of Ramadan.