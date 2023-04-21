AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa: Gunmen kill ten people from same family
The authorities say two suspects allegedly involved in the shooting have been arrested and one suspect was shot dead during a shootout with police.
South Africa: Gunmen kill ten people from same family
South Africa / Others
April 21, 2023

Ten members from the same family were shot dead by gunmen in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, police said Friday.

Lirandzu Themba, the Police Ministry spokesperson, said the incident happened in the city of Pietermaritzburg in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Unknown gunmen stormed a Pietermaritzburg homestead and ambushed the family, seven women and three men were fatally wounded during the shooting,” Themba said in a statement.

Addressing reporters at the scene, Police Minister Bheki Cele said two suspects allegedly involved in the shooting have been arrested and one suspect was shot dead during a shootout with police.

Cele said three firearms were recovered and police are searching for a fourth suspect who escaped.

The youngest victim in the mass shooting was 13 years old and the eldest 63, according to Cele. He said there is a high crime in the KwaZulu-Natal province where several incidents of shooting s were reported this week.

Police said it is still investigating the motive of Friday’s shooting.

Mass shootings have become more frequent in South Africa, where 70 people were murdered on average every day from April to June 2022, according to national crime statistics.

In July, 14 people were killed at a bar in the township of Soweto near Johannesburg. Police said the attackers used high-caliber firearms and sprayed bullets randomly.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us