Millions of Muslims across Africa on Friday began celebrating Eid al Fitr, a worldwide religious festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Prayers were offered for the return of peace in Sudan, where clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have claimed hundreds of lives.

The celebrations in Sudan have been marred by the conflict. Many residents of the capital Khartoum and neighbouring Omdurman city remained at home in desperate situations with reports saying many mosques were virtually empty.

Residents hope and pray for the violence to stop calling on parties to the conflict to implement a truce.

On Friday evening, there were reports that street fighting was easing following an announcement of ceasefire by the army and the RSF group to mark the Eid al Fitr after repeated international calls.

Elsewhere in Africa, prayers were offered for peace in Sudan. Sheikh Shaban Mubaje, Uganda's grand mufti, led prayers attended by hundreds of worshippers at Gadaffi National Mosque in Uganda’s capital Kampala. Mubaje prayed for peace in Sudan and called for cessation of hostilities.

In Rwanda, prayers were held at Kigali Pele Stadium in the capital Kigali. The country’s mufti Sheikh Salim Hitimana said Ramadan coincided with the 29th anniversary of the Rwanda genocide and reminded Muslims to remain close to and support genocide survivors.

In Kenya, thousands of Muslims gathered early in the morning in open fields across the country to offer their Eid prayers and kick off the festivities.

Sheikh Jamaludin Osman, the imam of Jamia Mosque, the largest in Nairobi, said: "This year’s Ramadan was challenging for us due to the high cost of living. However, we are happy that we have completed the month and we pray that Allah grants us more blessings and peace."

In a Twitter post, Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said: “On the occasion of the end of the month of Ramadan, marking the feast of Eid al Fitr, I would like to wish everyone a very good celebration in piety, union, concord and understanding among Malians and among Muslims.”

In Nigeria, president Muhammadu Buhari tweeted his wishes on the occasion.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema also said on Twitter: "As the month of Ramadan has come to an end, we wish our brothers and sisters of the Islamic faith a happy Eid."

"May the light of this joyous occasion bring you and your loved ones good health, prosperity and fulfillment. Eid Mubarak,” he added.

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba also extended Eid greetings to those celebrating.

In a Twitter post, Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe said: “May this moment of rejoicing which crowns a journey of prayer, fasting and sharing, strengthen our common values of solidarity and peace.”

Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum sent best wishes to his countrymen and said: “I have a pious thought for our soldiers and all those who fight for peace and security in our country.”