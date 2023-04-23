TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye announces evacuation plans for its citizens in Sudan
The ministry of foreign affairs said that besides Turkish citizens, “third country citizens who request assistance in this regard are also included" in the evacuation plan.
Türkiye announces evacuation plans for its citizens in Sudan
Clashes erupted on April 15 between forces loyal to Burhan and those of his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). (Reuters) / Others
April 23, 2023

Turkish citizens in Sudan’s “conflict zones” will be evacuated through a third country on Sunday, Turkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The announcement on Saturday came hours after Sudan’s military facilitated the evacuation of more than 150 people, including foreign diplomats and officials, to Jeddah through the sea route.

“The issue of ensuring that our citizens in Sudan can safely leave the country and return to their homeland was brought to the agenda by our President and Minister, in their contacts with their Sudanese counterparts and in meetings with some third countries,” the ministry said.

“The necessary preparations were carried out in coordination by our Khartoum Embassy and our Ministry.”

It said that since the clashes began between the Army and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan on April 15, “our main priority has been to meet the safety and emergency aid demands of our citizens and Embassy personnel.”

The ministry said that besides Turkish citizens, “third country citizens who request assistance in this regard are also included in our plans.”

“Necessary guidance for our citizens who want to return home is made through the social media accounts of our Embassy and Ministry,” the statement added.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us