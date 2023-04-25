US President Joe Biden on Tuesday launched his re-election campaign, officially declaring that he will seek a second term in 2024.

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job," Biden said on Twitter.​​​​​​​

The next election day for the presidency and most of the US Congress falls on November 5, 2024.

A member of the Democratic Party, Biden served 36 years in the US Senate and eight years as vice president under President Barack Obama.

Already currently the oldest president in history, Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term.

In 2020, he defeated Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who has already announced his candidacy to retake the White House. On Election Day 2024, Trump will be 78 – the same age as Biden was when he was first elected president.