AFRICA
1,600 Turkish citizens transferred to Ethiopia from Sudan
Thousands of people are fleeing Sudan as deadly fighting between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces claims hundreds of lives.
Passenger buses wait at the Multaga rest-stop near Ganetti in Sudan's Northern State on April 25, 2023, about 300 kilometres northwest of the capital, on April 25, 2023. (AFP) /
April 25, 2023

Using buses, over 1,600 Turkish citizens have been transported to Ethiopia from Sudan, where fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has left hundreds of people dead, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Foreign Ministry's efforts to evacuate Turkish citizens in Sudan to Türkiye via Ethiopia continue, the sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said the Turkish citizens are first transferred from the Sudanese-Ethiopian border to the airport in the border city of Gondar with vehicles provided by the Turkish Embassy in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

They will then fly to Addis Ababa by planes leased from Ethiopian Airlines and will be brought to Türkiye via the Addis Ababa-Istanbul route, the sources added.

The first plane carrying 164 Turkish citizens from Gondar has already arrived in Addis Ababa, it added.

At least 459 people have been killed and 4,072 others injured since April 15, when a conflict broke out in the capital Khartoum and other cities between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

READ MORE:Thousands flee Sudan conflict, arrive in neighbouring South Sudan

SOURCE:TRT World
