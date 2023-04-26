TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rejects 'baseless claims' about Erdogan's health
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant opening via videoconference on Thursday, says the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
"No amount of disinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader," says  Fahrettin Altun. / Photo: AA Archive   / Others
April 26, 2023

Türkiye has rejected "baseless claims" about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's health.

"We categorically reject such baseless claims regarding President @RTErdogan's health. The President will attend tomorrow's nuclear power plant [ Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant] opening via videoconference," the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"No amount of disinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader and @RTErdogan and his AK [Justice and Development] Party are set to win the May 14 elections," Altun added.

The directorate's centre for combating disinformation also said the claims shared on some social media accounts that President Erdogan "had a heart attack and was hospitalised" did not reflect the truth.

Putin to attend inauguration event

The Akkuyu power plant in southern Mersin province which is being inaugurated on Thursday will be the country's first nuclear plant, with an installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts and four reactors.

The project began with a 2010 intergovernmental agreement between Türkiye and Russia, with the entire plant expected to be operational by 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend the inauguration ceremony via video link, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It will be in the format of a videoconference," Peskov told reporters at a press conference in Moscow, referring to the first Turkish nuclear power facility built in collaboration with Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom.

SOURCE:TRT World
