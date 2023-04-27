AFRICA
More than 14,000 Sudanese flee fighting to Egypt
The refugees entered Egypt since the conflict flared between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces earlier this month.
  Refugees wait to cross into Egypt through the Argeen land port with Sudan on April 27, 2023.  Photo \ AFP / AFP
April 27, 2023

More than 14,000 Sudanese refugees have crossed the border into Egypt since deadly fighting erupted in their country in mid-April, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

In total, over 16,000 foreigners have entered Egypt since the conflict flared between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. They include 2,000 nationals of 50 other countries or members of international organisations, the ministry said.

People have been trooping out of Sudan into neighbouring countries with reports of people massively travelling by road or on foot to escape the fighting.

Last week the UN said said between 10,000 and 20,000 people had crossed in Chad - one of the countries that share border with Sudan. Many foreign nationals remained trapped in the country despite an exodus over the past few days.

The existing three-day ceasefire brought about a lull in the fighting without completely halting it.

There have been increased international efforts to ensure a permanent ceasefire and eventually get the country back on the path of transition to civilian rule.

The Sudanese army has approved a proposal by regional bloc, IGAD, to extend the truce for 72 hours and send a delegation to neighbouring South Sudan for talks with Rapid Support Forces envoys.

But there were no immediate public comments from the RSF on the proposed negotiations.

The clashes started in Sudan earlier this month following growing disagreement between the army leadership and the RSF on modalities for return to democracy.

The most contentious issue was the integration of the paramilitary RFS into the mainstream government military.

The two sides carried out a coup in 2021 removing transitional government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The ongoing fighting between the former allies has derailed the transition process.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
