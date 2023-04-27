AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Women MPs protesting against harassment arrested in Uganda
Police say the members of parliament broke the law by blocking road and holding an unlawful assembly
Women MPs protesting against harassment arrested in Uganda
Ugandan female opposition members of parliament participate in a protest in Kampala / Photo: Reuters
April 27, 2023

Eleven female members of parliament were arrested on Thursday in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, while protesting against the continued harassment of parliamentarians.

Before being arrested, the opposition women members carried placards denouncing harassment by police and calling for those who do so to be arrested.

The MPs were marching from parliament to the Ministry of Internal Affairs headquarters to deliver a petition to the minister of internal affairs complaining about the continued harassment, according to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire.

He said when police tried to stop them, the women MPs sat in the middle of the road and refused to vacate despite pleas by the police.

They were arrested and taken to Kampala central police station, he added.

“We are carrying out investigations. They broke the law by blocking the road and holding an unlawful assembly,” Owoyesigyire said, adding that a female police officer was injured while arresting the women and is admitted to the hospital for treatment.

One of the arrested female members of parliament, Betty Naluyima, told the media before starting the protest that they were fighting for women's rights.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us