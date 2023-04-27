The African Union appealed on Thursday to Sudan's neighbours and the international community to help people fleeing the deadly fighting there and renewed a call for a ceasefire.

AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat "continues to monitor with growing grave concern the plight of civilians caught up in the deadly conflict in Sudan", his office said in a statement.

"The chairperson renews the call on Sudan's neighbours, relevant regional and global agencies to facilitate the transit and safety of civilians crossing their borders without impediment," it added.

Faki also called again for the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to "immediately agree on a permanent ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Sudanese in dire need".

There have been multiple truce efforts since the fighting broke out on April 15, but all have failed.

Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Wednesday he would consider a proposal by the East African bloc, Igad, for another three-day ceasefire when the current truce formally expires at midnight (2200 GMT).

But no further details have been released and the RSF's response to the proposal is unclear.

Since the conflict erupted, many thousands of people have fled Sudan to neighbouring countries, mainly Chad and Egypt, according to the United Nations.

Egyptian authorities said at lest 16,000 thousand people have crossed into the country including 14,000 Sudanese while the UN had said between 10,000 and 20,000 people had fled to Chad.

Several other countries have been receiving either refugees, their evacuated nationals or both. Many of those fleeing are in desperate situations.