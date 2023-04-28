Fighting is reportedly continuing in Sudan despite announcement of another extension of ceasefire between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

In the final hours of the repeatedly broken ceasefire conflicting parties announced a 72-hour extension on Thursday night following pressure from Saudi Arabia and the United States.

There have been multiple truce efforts since fighting broke out on April 15 between Sudan's army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary RSF commanded by his deputy-turned-rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. All have failed so far.

Foreign representatives involved in seeking to quell the fighting welcomed the extended ceasefire deal and urged full implementation.

The violence has left more than 400 of people dead and thousands wounded with a mass exodus of foreigners and Sudanese fleeing the fighting.

In a joint statement, the African Union, the United Nations, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Britain and the United States applauded the two sides' "readiness to engage in dialogue toward establishing a more durable cessation of hostilities and ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access".

Doing so, they said, could be followed by a de-escalation plan mapped out in an April 20 blueprint for peace.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US welcomes the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces' announcement extending the ceasefire.

Help fleeing civilians

There were reports of Sudanese fighter jets pounding paramilitary positions in Khartoum on Thursday while deadly fighting and looting flared in Darfur.

The African Union appealed on Thursday to Sudan's neighbours and the international community to help people fleeing the deadly fighting there and renewed a call for a ceasefire.

AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat "continues to monitor with growing grave concern the plight of civilians caught up in the deadly conflict in Sudan", his office said in a statement.

"The chairperson renews the call on Sudan's neighbours, relevant regional and global agencies to facilitate the transit and safety of civilians crossing their borders without impediment," it added.

Faki also called again for the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to "immediately agree on a permanent ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Sudanese in dire need".