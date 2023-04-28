South Sudanese Permanent Representative to the African Union has made a passionate appeal to the fighting forces in Sudan to come to the negotiating table in order to end the ongoing deadly violence in the country.

In an exclusive interview with TRT Afrika, Ambassador James Pitta Morgan said South Sudanese president, Salva Kiir has the capacity to mediate and bring the violence to an end urging the two generals leading the battle for power to listen to him.

''If the two generals give us a chance to listen to my president the situation in Sudan will automatically come to normal,’’ Ambassador Peter Morgan said in the interview on Friday.

He described al Burhan and Hamdan Dagalo popularly known as Hemedti as ''brothers'' who should sit down for talks.

The South Sudanese envoy said if the rival generals ''can give my president just one hour, to sit with them, the two of them, I think they will all agree.''

He added that Sudan and South Sudan are strategically important to each other because of their shared history and bond. South Sudan became independent from Sudan in 2011.

Several international efforts in recent days to mediate in the crisis have yielded little progress with temporary fragile ceasefire announced but repeatedly broken by the fighting parties.

Last week, the East African regional bloc, IGAD, said the presidents of Kenya, South Sudan and Djibouti had been appointed to facilitate talks.

The Sudanese army had announced on Wednesday it had given an ''initial approval'' for talks in the South Sudanese capital Juba with the RSF with envoys from the two parties expected to meet. So far, little has been heard of on progress of those initiatives.

The South Sudanese representative in the African Union said usually when ''fighting continues, people don't want to listen to one another'' adding that it's time for the conflicting forces in Sudan to come to the negotiating table.

The fighting in Sudan has caused the deaths of more than 400 people. It has sparked an exodus of civilians into neighbouring countries and continued mass evacuations of foreigners by their governments.

A ceasefire agreed by the two parties was extended Thursday might just before it expired. But sporadic violence was reported Friday morning.