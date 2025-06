My Türkiye: Mevlana Jelaluddin Rumi’s wedding day, Seb-i Arus

Every year on December 17, thousands of people from around the world gather in Konya to commemorate Seb-i Arus, the death of Mevlana Jelaluddin Rumi. This video is part of TRT World’s “My Türkiye” digital series, exploring different regions of Türkiye and showcasing their hidden treasures. #Rumi #SebiArus #Konya