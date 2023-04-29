A large number of Nigerians fleeing fighting in Sudan are stranded on Egyptian border because of visa issues.

The Nigerian government had evacuated its nationals from Sudan and were travelling in a convoy of busses to cross the border before being airlifted to their country.

But the Nigerian authorities say the evacuees ''are not being allowed to cross the border into Egypt since their arrival late Thursday evening.''

The head of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa said in a statement that the Nigerians are among about 7000 foreigners blocked by the Egyptian authorities who are ''insisting on visas by fellow Africans to transit back to their countries.''

Nigerian mission in Egypt has been ''working tirelessly on this'' Dabiri-Erewa added. The Nigerian official appealed to the Egyptian authorities to ''kindly allow the already traumatised travelers to transit to their final destinations in various countries in Africa'' by creating ''humane condition'' for passage.

There were no immediate comments from the Egyptian authorities on the situation.

The Nigerian government had announced on Thursday that nearly 2,000 nationals, mostly students, had been evacuated from Sudan and were headed to neighbouring Egypt in 13 buses.

The first batch was initially scheduled to arrive Friday, according to the federal government.

Thousands have fled Sudan since Monday as fighting between the military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group has escalated.

A ceasefire has repeatedly been broken by the rival forces and efforts to bring them to the negotiating table has yielded little progress.