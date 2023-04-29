The UN refugee agency says it has temporarily suspended most of its operations in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, and some other parts of the country because of growing security problems.

In a statement, UNHCR said Khartoum, together with the Darfurs and North Kordofan, had become too dangerous to operate in although lifesaving services were desperately needed.

It said 50,000 people had so far fled Sudan since fighting begun a fortnight ago between the main military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Explosions and gunfire continued to be reported on Saturday across Khartoum despite a 72-hour ceasefire agreed by the warring rivals.

Neighbouring Chad, Egypt, South Sudan and the Central African Republic continue to receive refugees streaming from Sudan, UNHCR said.

“In Egypt, the government has reported 16,000 crossings, of which 14,000 are Sudanese,” the agency added.

In Chad 7,500 refugees out of at least 20,000 who have crossed the border in the last week or so have been verified. Some 14,000 people , mainly South Sudanese returnees have fled to South Sudan.

In the Central African Republic and Ethiopia exact figures are yet to be determined, but the agency says lower numbers of arrivals have been noted.

But there is also more movement within the refugee camps inside Sudan,

“We have received reports that around 33,000 refugees have fled Khartoum to find safety in the refugee camps in White Nile State, 2,000 to the camps in Gedaref, and 5,000 to Kassala since the crisis started unfolding two weeks ago, once again fleeing for their lives,” it explained.