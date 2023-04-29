AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria delays crucial census
A new date for the the county's first census in 17 years will be determined by the incoming administration, the information minister said.
Nigeria delays crucial census
President Muhammadu Buhari  still has a month left in office. Photo/Nigeria Presidency / Others
April 29, 2023

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the delay of the county's first census in 17 years, the information minister announced on Saturday.

The count in Africa's most populous country was scheduled to begin on 3 May and was to be conducted over five days.

A new date for the census will be determined by the incoming administration, minister Lai Mohammed said in a statement.

President-elect Bola Tinubu is due to be sworn on 29 May.

Nigeria's population is estimated at more than 200 million and the country is expected to be the third most populous in the world by 2050 behind India and China, according to the UN.

President Buhari approved the delay of the census following a meeting with officials from the National Population Commission and commended preparations made so far "to conduct accurate and reliable census".

He also directed the commission to continue with preparations for the conduct of the census.

"The meeting reiterated the critical need for the conduct of a population and housing census, 17 years after the last census, to collect up-to-date data that will drive the developmental goals of the country," Mr Mohammed said.

The census provides information on political representation and sharing of oil revenues.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us