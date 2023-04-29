Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the delay of the county's first census in 17 years, the information minister announced on Saturday.

The count in Africa's most populous country was scheduled to begin on 3 May and was to be conducted over five days.

A new date for the census will be determined by the incoming administration, minister Lai Mohammed said in a statement.

President-elect Bola Tinubu is due to be sworn on 29 May.

Nigeria's population is estimated at more than 200 million and the country is expected to be the third most populous in the world by 2050 behind India and China, according to the UN.

President Buhari approved the delay of the census following a meeting with officials from the National Population Commission and commended preparations made so far "to conduct accurate and reliable census".

He also directed the commission to continue with preparations for the conduct of the census.

"The meeting reiterated the critical need for the conduct of a population and housing census, 17 years after the last census, to collect up-to-date data that will drive the developmental goals of the country," Mr Mohammed said.

The census provides information on political representation and sharing of oil revenues.