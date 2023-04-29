AFRICA
2 MIN READ
UN boss says Sudan is 'falling apart'
Fierce fighting reported in Khartoum on Saturday as Antonio Guterres says the country was collapsing
UN boss says Sudan is 'falling apart'
Smoke has been seen billowing over Khartoum on Saturday / Photo: AA
April 29, 2023

Airstrikes rocked Khartoum on Saturday as fierce fighting between Sudan's army and paramilitaries entered a third week.

A renewed truce has failed to effectively take hold and UN Secretary General has said the country was collapsing.

"There is no right to go on fighting for power when the country is falling apart," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Al Arabiya television.

Guterres threw his support behind African-led mediation efforts.

"My appeal is for everything to be done to support an African-led initiative for peace in Sudan," he told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya.

Sporadic clashes and artillery shelling were reported near the army command in central Khartoum and in the southern parts of the capital, according to witnesses.

At least 512 people have been killed and more than 4,000 injured in clashes between the army and its rival RSF paramilitary since the conflict began on April 15, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the paramilitaries over military security reform.

The reform envisages full RSF participation in the military, one of the main issues in negotiations by international and regional parties for a transition to civilian, democratic rule in Sudan.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a “coup.”

Sudan’s transitional period, which started in August 2019, was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us