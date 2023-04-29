Airstrikes rocked Khartoum on Saturday as fierce fighting between Sudan's army and paramilitaries entered a third week.

A renewed truce has failed to effectively take hold and UN Secretary General has said the country was collapsing.

"There is no right to go on fighting for power when the country is falling apart," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Al Arabiya television.

Guterres threw his support behind African-led mediation efforts.

"My appeal is for everything to be done to support an African-led initiative for peace in Sudan," he told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya.

Sporadic clashes and artillery shelling were reported near the army command in central Khartoum and in the southern parts of the capital, according to witnesses.

At least 512 people have been killed and more than 4,000 injured in clashes between the army and its rival RSF paramilitary since the conflict began on April 15, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the paramilitaries over military security reform.

The reform envisages full RSF participation in the military, one of the main issues in negotiations by international and regional parties for a transition to civilian, democratic rule in Sudan.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a “coup.”

Sudan’s transitional period, which started in August 2019, was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.