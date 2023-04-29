TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Italy returns 1,800-year-old tomb stele to Türkiye
Turkish culture and tourism ministry says the stele, which was smuggled from Türkiye's ancient city of Zeugma, was delivered to the Turkish embassy in Rome.
Italy returns 1,800-year-old tomb stele to Türkiye
The stele was handed over to the Turkish ambassador to Italy for return to Türkiye. / Photo: AA / Others
April 29, 2023

Italy has returned to Turkish authorities an 1800-year-old tomb stele that was smuggled from the ancient city of Zeugma in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province.

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Friday that one of the historical heritage was brought back to Türkiye.

"Today, I am happy to be returning another artifact of origin to this ancient city. Our fight against historical artifact smuggling will continue with all our stakeholders,” Ersoy said on Twitter.

Ersoy also shared a photograph showing the historical grave stele.

The ministry reported that the stele, which carries important scientific data, was delivered to the Turkish Embassy in Rome.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us