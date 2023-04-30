The conflict in Sudan has entered its third week with no signs of a permanent ceasefire or negotiations to end it. More fighting has been reported on Sunday morning in the capital Khartoum and the city of Omdurman.

The battle for power has plunged the North African country into chaos and international concerns are mounting over the ramifications of the fighting.

International calls and efforts including from the United Nations, the African Union and the East Africa regional group IGAD to get the two fighting forces to stop violence have so far yielded progress.

On Saturday, the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres once again called for an end to the bloodshed urging support for the ongoing Africa-led peace efforts.

But heavy fighting again rocked Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday as tens of thousands have fled the bloody turmoil.

Army forces clashed with paramilitaries in downtown Khartoum as deadly hostilities despite the latest ceasefire, which was formally set to expire at the end of Sunday.

"There has been very heavy fighting and loud gunfire every few minutes since the early morning on my street," AFP news agency quoted a southern Khartoum resident as saying.

Death toll mounts

Clashes were reported around the army headquarters in central Khartoum, and the army also carried out airstrikes in the capital's twin city of Omdurman across the Nile River.

Meanwhile, death toll from the ongoing clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] has risen to 528, according to the Health Ministry, as ex-premier Abdalla Hamdok warned an all-out civil war in the North African country would have serious global ramifications.

A ministry statement said that 4,599 people have also been wounded in the violence that began on Saturday April 15.

The ministry earlier put the death toll from the ongoing violence at 512 and 4,193 others wounded.

According to the ministry's statement on Saturday evening, 12 out of Sudan's 18 states have seen clashes between the two warring rivals.

About 75,000 people have been displaced by the fighting in capital Khartoum as well as in the states of Blue Nile and North Kordofan, as well as the western region of Darfur, according to the UN.

Clashes erupted have continued between the Sudanese army and RSF fighters despite a three-day ceasefire.

In a statement, the RSF claimed to have shot down a military aircraft in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum on Saturday.

There was no comment from the Sudanese army on the claim.

Thousands of people, including foreigners, have fled Sudan since the outbreak of violence between the two conflicting rivals.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the paramilitaries over military security reform.

The reform envisages full RSF participation in the military, one of the main issues in negotiations by international and regional parties for a transition to civilian, democratic rule in Sudan.