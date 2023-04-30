An aircraft carrying eight tons of emergency medical aid landed Sunday in Sudan to resupply hospitals devastated by more than two weeks of fighting between forces loyal to rival generals.

The supplies are enough to treat hundreds of wounded, as the death toll from nationwide violence topped 500.

The conflict erupted on April 15 between the nation's army and its paramilitary force with concerns now mounting it could plunge Sudan into a civil war.

More than two-thirds of hospitals in areas with active fighting are out of service, a national doctors' association has said, citing a shortage of medical supplies, health workers, water and electricity.

On Sunday, the aircraft carrying medical aid took off from Jordan and landed in the city of Port Sudan, said the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The supplies, including anesthetics, dressings, sutures and other surgical material, are enough to treat more than 1,000 people wounded in the conflict, the ICRC said.

“The hope is to get this material to some of the most critically busy hospitals in the capital” of Khartoum and other hot spots, said Patrick Youssef, ICRC’s regional director for Africa.

Youssef, said the agency has been in contact with the top command of both sides to ensure that medical assistance could reach hospitals safely.

“With this news today, we are really hoping that this becomes part of a steady coordination mechanism to allow other flights to come in,” he said.

The ICRC official added that said more medical aid was ready to be flown into Khartoum pending necessary clearances and security guarantees.

Fighting continues

Sudan’s healthcare system is near collapse with dozens of hospitals out of service. Multiple aid agencies have had to suspend operations and evacuate employees.

On Sunday, fighting continued in different parts of the capital where residents hiding in their homes reported hearing artillery fire, the Associated Press news agency reports.

There have been lulls in fighting, but never a fully observed cease-fire, despite repeated attempts by international mediators.

Over the weekend, residents reported that shops were reopening and normalcy gradually returning in some areas of Khartoum as the scale of fighting dwindled after yet another shaky truce.

But in other areas, terrified residents reported explosions thundering around them and fighters ransacking houses.

A permanent ceasefire has been elusive despite growing international calls and efforts to persuade the Sudanese army and the rival paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces to stop violence.

The two sides have been battling for control of Africa's third largest country sparked by disagreement over how the country should return to civilian rule since the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al Bashir.