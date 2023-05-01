TÜRKİYE
Turkish President Erdogan unveils national combat aircraft KAAN
The fifth-generation aircraft was developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries with an aim to replace the Turkish army's ageing F-16 fleet.
With this aircraft, Türkiye will become one of the five countries having this kind of technologies, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.  / Photo: AA / Others
May 1, 2023

The name of Türkiye's national combat aircraft, known as TF-X, is KAAN, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

Türkiye is now in every field – on land, in sea and submarine, in air and space, Erdogan said on Monday during an event – "Century of the Future" – organised by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara to introduce its aircraft together, including KAAN.

The fifth-generation aircraft, KAAN, was developed by TAI with an aim to replace the Turkish army's aging F-16 fleet.

With this aircraft, Türkiye will become one of the five countries having this kind of technology, Erdogan said.

The aircraft, for which the project began in 2016, was rolled out in March.

The 21-meter aircraft is able to reach a maximum speed of 1.8 mach thanks to its twin engines, which can produce 29,000 pounds (13,000 kilograms) thrust each.

KAAN have several features such as high situational awareness, optimized pilot workload, combat damage detection, new generation mission systems, low observability, precision strike, and internal weapon bay.

