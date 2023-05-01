Kenya's President William Ruto said Monday he will not allow the opposition to hold protests planned for Tuesday as the country braces for fresh clashes between police and demonstrators that had previously left three people dead.

The nationwide protests led by veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga are due to resume after talks on cost of living and electoral reforms between the government and opposition faltered.

They were suspended early last month after President Ruto appealed for dialogue, but opposition has accused government of lack of goodwill.

President Ruto said in his Labour Day speech that the protests were illegal and claimed, without evidence, that the opposition was pushing for power sharing.

“I want to assure you, it is not possible, and I will not allow for property to be destroyed, children to miss school because there are people who want a power sharing deal. I will not allow it,” he said .

Police have declared Tuesday’s protests illegal citing possible violence but a defiant Mr Odinga insisted the protests will go ahead from dawn. He released a programme that will see protesters pour into the city centre of the capital, Nairobi.

'Suspend the constitution'

“Unless Mr Ruto wants to suspend the constitution and rule by decree, we will exercise our right to assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, as earlier announced, dark threats notwithstanding,” Mr Odinga said in a statement.

The protests previously turned violent with at least three people including a police officer left dead, but Mr Odinga said they will be peaceful on Tuesday.

"Our demonstrators have been informed that tomorrow's protests will be peaceful. No one will carry any weapons," he said.

Human rights campaigners have said the president and police do not have powers to disallow demonstrations.

“The president and (police) county commander of Nairobi have no mandate within the law to curtail fundamental rights and freedoms," said the Kenya Human Rights Commission.

Heavy police presence, tear gas and water cannons has previously characterised government’s response to the protests especially in opposition strongholds.