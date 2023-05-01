AFRICA
2 MIN READ
More than 800,000 could flee fighting in Sudan - UN
The UN refugee agency says its preparing for the possibility of the mass exodus to neighbouring countries
Fighting has continued despite truce extension.  Photo: AA / AA
May 1, 2023

The UN has warned more than 800,000 people may flee Sudan where fighting between rival forces has led to a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Fighting is now in its third week and the warring generals have been violating extended fragile truce.

"UNHCR, with governments and partners, is preparing for the possibility that over 800,000 people may flee the fighting in Sudan for neighbouring countries.

"We hope it doesn’t come to that, but if violence doesn’t stop we will see more people forced to flee Sudan seeking safety." UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said in a tweet.

More than 500 people have been killed and tens of thousands of others have fled since battles erupted on April 15.

The fighting pits the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his ex-deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a heavily armed paramilitary group.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
