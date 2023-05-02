AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Russia evacuates 200 people from  Sudan
This is the latest in a string of mass evacuations by countries. Efforts to ensure a permanent ceasefire have so far failed.
The fighting continues in Sudan despite/ Photo: AA
May 2, 2023

Russia's armed forces said on Tuesday they were evacuating more than 200 people from Sudan on four military transport planes.

The defence ministry said in a statement the evacuees included diplomats, military personnel and other Russian nationals as well as citizens of "countries of the former Soviet Union and other friendly countries who asked for help".

A flight carrying the last batch of UK evacuees also left Sudan on Monday evening as several countries continue to repatriate their nationals from the country.

UN envoy Martin Griffiths is expected in Sudan to help in diplomatic resolution of the conflict. He was sent by the UN chief who called the situation in the North African country ''unprecedneted.''

The fighting in Sudan has killed more than 500 people, displaced tens of thousands and triggered an exodus of foreigners and international staff.

The UN says it is bracing for about 800,000 people likely to flee Sudan as refugees as the violence continues.

The conflict is between the forces of army general Abdel Fattah al-Burh an and his former deputy, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who heads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
