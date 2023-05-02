AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya opposition resume street  protests
The resumption of the protests followed difficulties in talks between the government and the opposition.
Kenya opposition resume street  protests
 The authorities had banned the protests. Photo: Reuters / Others
May 2, 2023

Police in Kenya clashed with anti-government protesters in the capital, Nairobi, in a fresh round of demonstrations called by the opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Protesters turned up early Tuesday morning to erect barricades on major roads around the city, the AFP news agency reports.

Business was paralyzed in the western Kisumu city, an opposition stronghold, as police clashed with protesters.

The opposition is calling for action to tackle rising cost of living and reforms to the electoral commission that oversaw last year’s election that was won by President William Ruto.

Odinga rejected the government’s position that Tuesday protests are illegal and urged his supporters to turn up in large numbers.

He said the protests will be peaceful. The police chief had banned the protests, citing previous violent demonstrations that led to business premises being looted and pedestrians robbed.

President Ruto on Monday warned opposition supporters against destroying private property, saying he would not allow violent protests. He urged Odinga to reconsider returning to talks.

Odinga had called off protests during the holy month of Ramadan to pave the way for the talks proposed by the president.

Both the opposition and the ruling party nominated politicians to take part in those talks, but the opposition rejected some of those nominated by the ruling party.

They also demanded stakeholders from outside parliament to be involved in the dialogue. The talks have stalled.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us