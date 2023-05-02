WORLD
European security design not functioning at desired level: Turkish FM
Türkiye's contribution to transatlantic security, which is at the forefront of NATO's most dominant and strategically important allies, is vital, says Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
The Istanbul Security Forum, which is being held on May 2-3, will address regional and global security threats, and solutions, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate. / Photo: AA Archive   / Others
May 2, 2023

The European security structure is "clearly not functioning" at desired levels, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

Speaking at the opening of the Istanbul Security Forum on Tuesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said, "It is clear that the European security structure is not functioning at the level we (Türkiye) would like. Unfortunately, some become dysfunctional."

Noting that it is not "reasonable or logical to envision a new security design" as the war in Ukraine continues, Cavusoglu further said, "Türkiye's contribution to transatlantic security, which is at the forefront of NATO's most dominant and strategically important allies, is vital."

The Istanbul Security Forum, which is being held on May 2-3, will address regional and global security threats, and solutions, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The international forum is expected to include nearly 70 local and foreign speakers, including politicians, policy makers, academics, experts, journalists, and representatives of international organizations.

Reminding that 60 percent of international crises and conflicts are seen around Türkiye, Cavusoglu said security "is a concept that transcends distinctions such as hard security or soft security, and needs to be addressed comprehensively."

