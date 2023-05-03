Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets are set to clash with Morocco’s Atlas Cubs on Wednesday night at the ongoing Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The match is a leaderboard decider in Group B after both Morocco and Nigeria won their first games.

Nigeria’s Eaglets are second on the table behind Morocco who are leading the group with a goal difference.

Nigeria’s coach Nduka Ugbade said on Twitter it's a “very difficult game.” Ugbade said “it is going to be a very tough match, and I must admit that I am very afraid of Morocco myself. Morocco is a very good tactical side''

Nigeria have won the tournament twice in 2001 and 2010 and are eager to reclaim their dominance.

Morocco have never won the competition and want to begin this campaign with a strong group performance.

Already, the Atlas Cubs have dispatched South Africa in their Group B opener with a 2-0 defeat.

Nigeria also started on a strong footing, thumping the Young Chipolopolo of Zambia with a 1-0 win.