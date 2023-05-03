AFRICA
2 MIN READ
UN says 17,000 metric tons of food looted in conflict-hit Sudan
Uncontrolled forces, militias, bandits and criminals were said to be behind the looting
UN says 17,000 metric tons of food looted in conflict-hit Sudan
UN has warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan, PHOTO \ FILE  / Others
May 3, 2023

The UN said Wednesday that nearly 17,000 metric tons (18,700 tons) of food have been looted in Sudan.

The conflict-hot African nation has been engulfed by violence for weeks with fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

The World Food Programme (WFP) country director told Reutersnews agency that pillaging in the country was rampant.

“This would translate to about 13 or 14 million U.S. dollars - just the cost of the food. Almost every day we are receiving reports of additional looting,” Eddie Rowe is quoted as saying.

He added: "“We know that if we do not procure commodities now, we are going to run out of stock in the next two to three months.”

The UN agency had more than 80,000 metric tons of food in Sudan before fighting broke out April 15.

Toby Harward, principal situation coordinator in Darfur for the UN refugee agency, said uncontrolled forces, militias, bandits and criminals were behind the looting.

Harward said the UN is in contact with authorities to move supplies to safer areas.

''I'm confident that we will save whatever we can,'' he said. ''Through this humanitarian crisis, strengthening a rule of law capacities within Sudan, particularly in Darfur, will be absolutely essential.''

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us