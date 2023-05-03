SPORTS
1 MIN READ
Morocco stun Nigeria in U-17 clash
Nigeria must now beat South Africa to qualify to the next round
Morocco stun Nigeria in U-17 clash
Nigeria U-17 team will now face South Africa in their last group B match. / Others
May 3, 2023

Morocco have beaten Nigeria 1-0 to comfortably advance to the knock-out stage of the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations being held in Algeria.

A first-half own goal from Nigeria's Tochukwu Ogboji sealed the deal in the match at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine. The Atlas Cubs remain undefeated in the competition.

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets must now win their last Group B match against South Africa to stand a chance of qualification.

With the result, Morocco have consolidated their lead of the group with six points after defeating South Africa in their first game.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us