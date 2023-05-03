Morocco have beaten Nigeria 1-0 to comfortably advance to the knock-out stage of the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations being held in Algeria.

A first-half own goal from Nigeria's Tochukwu Ogboji sealed the deal in the match at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine. The Atlas Cubs remain undefeated in the competition.

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets must now win their last Group B match against South Africa to stand a chance of qualification.

With the result, Morocco have consolidated their lead of the group with six points after defeating South Africa in their first game.