Manchester City striker Erling Haaland got off to a dream start in the English Premier League (EPL) as he broke a longstanding joint record held by Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer.

The Norwegian now holds the record for the most goals scored in a single EPL season after he netted his 35th goal in his debut season for the league leaders.

He scored one goal in the 3-0 win against West Ham United on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who has made 31 appearances for City in the current EPL season, could extend that record further as the Manchester side still has five more matches left before the season ends.

Until Haaland’s record-breaking display on Wednesday, the crown for the most number of goals in a single EPL season was held jointly by Andrew Cole (1993-94) and Alan Shearer (1994-95), who had 34 goals each in the respective seasons.

Cole was playing for Newcastle United, while Shearer featured for the subsequent title winners, Blackburn Rovers.

The two, however, attained the record when the EPL had 42 games per season, unlike the current 38-match fixture.

Reacting to breaking the time-hallowed record, Halaand said Wednesday that the feat was possible because of the good team that he is part of.

“I'm really happy and proud… it's time to focus on game by game. I've said this for a long time and that's what the team is doing. The team is so good and I'm happy,” Haaland told Sky Sports.

The phenomenal striker received a guard of honour by his team-mates, manager Pep Guardiola and the club's backroom staff after the final whistle at Etihad Stadium.

City boss Guardiola told BBC Sport that he was confident Haaland would extend that record in the coming days.

“He is just 22 – and still has five games left. How many games I made the substitution after a hat-trick in 60 minutes, maybe he'd have scored more. But maybe he'd have got injured. He's special. Congratulations to him.”

Shearer, who now surrenders the record to Haaland, tweeted: “Couldn't have wanted it to go to a nicer guy. It's only taken 28 years! He's the best."

Haaland now has a total of 51 goals in 45 appearances for City in all competitions. In the UEFA Champions League, he has 12 goals, FA Cup (3) and EFL Cup (1).

Besides the impressive goal statistics, Haaland has registered seven assists for City in the EPL, and one in the Champions League.

Manchester City are now in pole position to retain the EPL title after jumping to 79 points in 33 matches, one ahead of Arsenal who have played one more game.

City has won four of the last five Premier League titles to run its total to eight all-time, and six during the Premier League era.