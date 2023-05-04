Ugandan minister Agnes Nadutu has been freed on bail after being charged on accusations stealing iron roofing sheets meant for disadvantaged residents.

The minister of state for Karamoja affairs surrendered herself to police three weeks ago and has denied the charges.

Her trial will begin in three weeks and she faces seven years in jail if convicted, local outlets reports.

Nadutu is the third minister facing charges over the misappropriation of building materials meant for a relief program in the north-eastern Karamoja region. Her colleagues have also denied any wrongdoing.

Other senior government officials have also been linked to the scandal. President Yoweri Museveni has called for all those involved to be prosecuted.

The terms of Nadutu’s bail included depositing her passport to the court.

Karamoja province is a semi-arid region that has for years experienced droughts and flooding, with many people depending on aid.