Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has slammed the cover of The Economist, a weekly British magazine, depicting hostility against Türkiye and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We regret the anti-Türkiye and Erdogan hostility of the Western media before the May 14 elections. We watch their broadcasts targeting the will of our nation with astonishment," Altun said on Thursday.

"As our country gets rid of the shackles, we observe that the violence of Western-centred attacks increases. As our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prioritises the interests of our nation and rejects what is imposed, they ignore the principle of impartiality and turn to perception operations."

The Economist is seen as setting a Western-backed narrative about the forthcoming parliamentary and presidential elections in Türkiye.

On its cover published earlier on Thursday, it said: "Erdogan must go!"

Altun said he would like to remind the world that the Turkish nation is on the "rank and side" of their country and "knows very well where to stand".

"Our nation is getting ready to break the headlines, the games that are aimed at its will, on May 14, under the guidance of our principles and values," he said.

'No one can usurp our democratic will'

Meanwhile, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said, "no one can usurp the democratic will of the Turkish nation", in response to The Economist's piece.

"Our people will give the necessary answer on May 14. They are trying to decide on behalf of the Turkish Nation," Cavusoglu said.

"They say 'Erdogan must go'. Why? If it wasn't for Erdogan, the world would be in a food crisis," he added, referring to the grain deal that was reached between Russia and Ukraine through intermediation efforts of Türkiye and the United Nations.

The Turkish foreign minister also said he had prepared an article for The Economist's next issue, but now he will withdraw it. "We have nothing to do with those who interfere in the internal affairs of countries in such a way," he said.

In Türkiye, the elections will take place on May 14. On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between President Erdogan, who is seeking re-election, joint opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince and Sinan Ogan.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.