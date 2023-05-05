AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mali junta sets date for referendum on new constitution
Elections are due to be held in February 2024 to restore a civilian government in Bamako.
Mali junta sets date for referendum on new constitution
Col Assimi Goïta took over power in a military coup in 2021  PHOTO / FILE / Others
May 5, 2023

Mali's military junta announced Friday a referendum on a new constitution to be held on June 18 in a delayed step towards a return to civilian rule in the west African nation wracked by insurgency.

The referendum had been scheduled for March 19 but was postponed indefinitely as the impoverished Sahel state battles jihadist and separatist insurgencies that broke out in the north in 2012.

Government spokesman colonel Abdoulaye Maiga read out a decree on state television saying the country would be called upon "to decide on the Constitution" in June.

The new constitution is the first major step in plans the military has invoked to justify continuing to govern until 2024, following the overthrow of former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020.

Elections are due to be held in February 2024 to restore a civilian government in Bamako.

"Voters will have to respond by a 'yes' or a 'no' to the following question," on the referendum, the spokesman said. "Do you approve of the draft constitution?"

Members of the security forces will vote early on June 11, white ballots for yes, red for no.

The spokesman, who had stated that 2024 re mained the electoral "deadline" when he announced the delay, said Friday the government had "kept its word".

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us