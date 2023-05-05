BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Court orders uninterrupted power to South African hospitals, schools
The minister of public enterprises has been directed to "take all reasonable steps" within 60 days to comply with the order.
Court orders uninterrupted power to South African hospitals, schools
South Africa's  energy crisis has sparked numerous protests. Photo: AFP / AFP
May 5, 2023

A South African court has ordered government to see that electricity supply to public hospitals, schools and police stations remains uninterrupted.

Africa's biggest manufacturing economy has been witnessing unprecedented power shortages amid allegations of corruption at the state-run energy giant, Eskom. The power outages can last up to15 hours a day.

The high court judges on Friday directed the minister of public enterprises to "take all reasonable steps" within 60 days to comply with the order.

They said there had been “repeated breaches by the state of its constitutional and statutory duties and that these breaches are continuing to infringe on citizens’ rights to healthcare, security and education”.

It followed a lawsuit by opposition parties, NGOs and individuals against the state.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in March appointed the country's first electricity minister in a bid to resolve the power crisis. The ruling ANC party is under pressure to deal with the crisis ahead of elections next year.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us