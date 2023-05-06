More than 170 people have died after heavy rains and flooding in Democratic Republic of Congo's [DRC] South Kivu province, officials said, after torrential downpours killed dozens in neighbouring Rwanda.

South Kivu governor Theo Ngwabije said dozens of people were unaccounted for in the Kalehe region, west of Lake Kivu and near the Rwandan border, where the floods also washed away hundreds of homes.

"We have about 176 people dead," he said while visiting the affected area.

"This toll is provisional," he said. "We also have about 100 people missing."

A local civil society member, Kasole Martin, said 227 bodies had been found.

"People are sleeping out in the open, schools and hospitals have been swept away," Martin said.

Archimede Karhebwa, the assistant administrator of Kalehe, had earlier told AFP that about 100 people had died, according to a provisional toll.

Several villages in Kalehe were submerged when rivers burst their banks after heavy rains, he said.

Karhebwa said the floods carried away hundreds of houses and also "surprised vendors and their clients in the markets".

Innocent Mupenda, a civil society figure from the region, said a downpour started on Thursday afternoon, before the "river carried away villagers".

His mother and 11 children died in the flood, Mupenda said.

Vital Muhini, an elected official from Kalehe, also told a local radio station that the floods had been "devastating human and material damage". He put the number of deaths at around 150.

A member of a rescue team deployed on Friday afternoon, who declined to be named, said "the search is continuing in the rubble".

Eastern DRC's deadly flooding follows the death of at least 127 people this week after downpours in neighbouring Rwanda, which lies on the other side of Lake Kivu.

Last month, a landslide provoked by torrential downpours killed around 20 people in North Kivu, a province that neighbours South Kivu.

DRC, a vast nation the size of continental western Europe, is one of the poorest countries in the world, riddled by corruption and conflict in its east.