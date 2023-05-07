Inter Milan beat Roma 2-0 in a Saturday Italian Serie A match to regain the fourth spot in the league standings.

Inter left-back Federico Dimarco scored the opening goal in the first half at Rome's Olimpico after finishing in the far post.

In the 74th minute, Inter's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku struck the visitors' second goal following a mistake by Roma’s defense.

Inter took a crucial win in Rome as the Nerazzurri keep pushing for a UEFA Champions League berth.

The best four clubs in the league will automatically qualify for Europe's top-tier club tournament.

Inter boosted their points to 63 in 34 matches.

Third-place Juventus have 63 points before their visit to Atalanta on Sunday.

Lazio are second with 64 points.

Inter's archrivals AC Milan are currently in the fifth spot with 61 points.

Napoli won the Italian Serie A title earlier this week -- their first Scudetto in 33 years.

The Italian league will conc lude after match week 38 in early June.