AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Famous Ugandan blogger shot dead in Kampala
Ibrahim Tusubira was heading home on Saturday night when a lone gunman opened fire at his vehicle, killing him on the spot, police said.
Famous Ugandan blogger shot dead in Kampala
FILE PHOTO: Yellow police tape is displayed at a crime scene after a motorist was shot in the head in Chicago. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 7, 2023

A famous Ugandan blogger, Ibrahim Tusubira, was on Saturday night shot dead near his home in the capital Kampala.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a lone gunman opened fire at Tusubira’s vehicle at Kyanja area, killing him on the spot.

The incident happened at 9:20pm local time, when the blogger was being driven home, police said.

“Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified gunman armed with an SMG opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in the fatal shooting of Ibrahim Tusubira, who was seated on the passenger’s seat at the time of the attack,” Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesgyire, said as quoted by ‘The Monitor’ newspaper.

The motive of Tusubira’s killing remains unclear, though police say they have commenced investigations.

“We assure the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide answers to this senseless act of violence,” Owoyesgyire said.

The Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament Anita Among condemned the incident, terming Tusubira’s killing barbaric.

“I call upon the police to ensure the culprits are brought to book. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and the Uganda Bloggers Association in this trying moment,” Among tweeted on Sunday.

Tusubira, famously known by the nickname Isma Olaxess, was the chairperson of Uganda Bloggers Association.

The blogger had previously, including in November 2021, been arrested and charged with incitement.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us