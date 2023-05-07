A famous Ugandan blogger, Ibrahim Tusubira, was on Saturday night shot dead near his home in the capital Kampala.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a lone gunman opened fire at Tusubira’s vehicle at Kyanja area, killing him on the spot.

The incident happened at 9:20pm local time, when the blogger was being driven home, police said.

“Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified gunman armed with an SMG opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in the fatal shooting of Ibrahim Tusubira, who was seated on the passenger’s seat at the time of the attack,” Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesgyire, said as quoted by ‘The Monitor’ newspaper.

The motive of Tusubira’s killing remains unclear, though police say they have commenced investigations.

“We assure the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide answers to this senseless act of violence,” Owoyesgyire said.

The Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament Anita Among condemned the incident, terming Tusubira’s killing barbaric.

“I call upon the police to ensure the culprits are brought to book. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and the Uganda Bloggers Association in this trying moment,” Among tweeted on Sunday.

Tusubira, famously known by the nickname Isma Olaxess, was the chairperson of Uganda Bloggers Association.

The blogger had previously, including in November 2021, been arrested and charged with incitement.