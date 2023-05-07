SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Ancelotti: City should prepare to face '12-man Madrid' in UEFA semis
The winner between Real Madrid and Manchester City will face either Inter Milan or AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on June 10 in Istanbul, Türkiye.
Ancelotti: City should prepare to face '12-man Madrid' in UEFA semis
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says the club’s fans will play a crucial role in charging up the team during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final match on Tuesday. Photo: AFP / AFP
May 7, 2023

Carlo Ancelotti has warned Manchester City that they will face a spirited Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The Los Blancos manager said Madrid’s fans in the stadium will be the club’s “12th player” as City will field 11 players.

“We know that they (Manchester City) will push us. We have a small advantage in the first leg where we will play 12 [people] against [Man City’s] 11,” Ancelotti said on Saturday after Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 to lift the Copa del Rey trophy.

That was Madrid’s first Copa del Rey trophy since 2014.

"Tonight we'll celebrate a little bit... then we'll think about Tuesday. My message is let's go for Tuesday, that's it,” Ancelotti said during the post-match press conference.

Rodrygo scored twice in the finals held in Seville to grant Madrid its 20th Copa del Rey trophy.

The forward’s first goal came in 106 seconds after kick-off to become the quickest goal in a Spanish cup final in 17 years.

Osasuana pulled level in the 58th minute through Spanish midfielder Lucas Torró.

Rodrygo scored again in the 70th minute after teammate Toni Kroos’s attempt at goal rebounded into his path, securing a win for the Los Blancos.

Real Madrid beat English side Chelsea 4-0 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-final to book a date with Manchester City.

City, on the other hand, stunned German giants Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate to storm into the elite competition’s semi-final.

The winner between Madrid and City will face either Inter Milan or AC Milan in the finals on June 10 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Türkiye.

In the Champions League, City have played Madrid eight times, winning three, losing three and drawing in two matches.

Real beat Man City 6-5 on aggregate at the same stage of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League en route to winning the trophy for the 14th time.

They also eliminated City at the same stage in 2015/16, the season before Pep Guardiola joined.

Madrid and City did clash against each other in the 2019-20 season, in the Round of 16. It was City who prevailed, winning both legs 2-1.

Unlike Madrid, who are immensely successful in the tournament, City are yet to win their first UEFA Champions League trophy.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us