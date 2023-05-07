António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), said on Saturday that more than 100 armed groups were operating in conflict-marred parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The UN chief has now called for disarmament, saying it is high time the violence stopped.

Guterres made the remarks in Bujumbura, Burundi during the 11th high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC.

“Despite our collective efforts, more than one hundred armed groups – Congolese and foreign – still operate today, and thus threaten the stability of the entire Great Lakes region,” he said.

Some of the armed groups present in the DRC include M23, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) and the RED-Tabara.

These groups largely operate in the eastern DRC.

Guterres said the groups, which draw their membership from citizens of different neighbouring countries, “fuel mistrust and tensions between countries in the region”.

“I reiterate my appeal to all armed groups: lay down your arms immediately and join the demobilisation, disarmament and reintegration process,” he said.

The UN boss said the groups’ hostile activities had facilitated human rights violations such as sexual violence.

He also urged the political class and regional leadership to “put an end to hate speech and incitement to violence”.

Guterres reiterated the UN’s commitment to peace restoration in the DRC, saying the global body would continue supporting regional initiatives such as the East African Community Regional Force.

“I welcome the consensus of actors in the region around non-military measures aimed at the disarmament, return and reintegration of foreign armed groups in their country of origin,” he said.

“The fight against impunity is another important step. Perpetrators of cross-border and international crimes must be brought to justice.”

During the meeting, participants reviewed the progress of peace restoration in the DRC, and mapped out key challenges that hamper peace efforts. The convention followed a meeting on the DRC held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in February 2023.

Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye (host), the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, Presidents Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Faustin-Archange Touadera of Central Africa Republic attended the meeting.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who was in London for the Coronation of King Charles III, sent Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente to the meeting.

Kenya’s William Ruto, who also attended the King’s coronation, sent Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.