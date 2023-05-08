A commercial aircraft belonging to Max Air on Sunday had twin tyre bursts while landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria.

All the 144 passengers, including an infant, and six crew members escaped unhurt during the crash-landing, Max Air said in a statement.

The aircraft, Boeing 737-400, departed from Yola, Adamawa State at 2:45pm West Africa Time, and upon landing in Abuja at around 3pm, two of its tyres blew off.

“We are pleased to report that all the passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe and sound,” Max Aircraft said in a statement on Sunday evening.

The airline further said the passengers’ belongings were safely removed from the aeroplane.

Airport authorities were forced to close the runway to facilitate clearance.

Max Air said the damaged tyres were replaced and the aircraft taxied to a ramp as investigations commence into what might have led to the incident.

The management said the commercial plane will only be “released for future flights” after a comprehensive report on the May 7 incident is filed.

“Max Air will continue to provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available,” the management said.

The airline, whose head office is in Kano State, operates domestic and international flights.