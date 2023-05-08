At least 100 people have been killed in clashes that erupted last month between armed fighters in a city in Sudan’s restive region of Darfur, as the East African country enters its fourth week of gun battles and air strikes in the capital.

Hospitals were still out of service in the Darfur city of Genena and an accurate count of the wounded was still hard to make, Sudan’s Doctors Syndicate said in a statement posted on their official Facebook page late on Sunday.

The fighting in Genena, which broke out a few days after Sudan’s two rival generals took arms against each other in Khartoum, pointed to the possibility that conflict in the capital could spiral to other parts of the country.

At least 481 civilians were killed in Khartoum clashes between the military, led by General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, according to the same doctors’ statement.

The number of wounded in Khartoum, among civilians, has jumped to more than 2560.