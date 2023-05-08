AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan conflict: 100 people killed in Darfur
Fighting in the city of Genena broke out a few days after Sudan’s two rival generals took arms against each other in the capital Khartoum.
Sudan conflict: 100 people killed in Darfur
Multiple truce deals have been declared, without effect, since fighting erupted between the army and paramilitary forces on April 15. / Photo: AFP      
May 8, 2023

At least 100 people have been killed in clashes that erupted last month between armed fighters in a city in Sudan’s restive region of Darfur, as the East African country enters its fourth week of gun battles and air strikes in the capital.

Hospitals were still out of service in the Darfur city of Genena and an accurate count of the wounded was still hard to make, Sudan’s Doctors Syndicate said in a statement posted on their official Facebook page late on Sunday.

The fighting in Genena, which broke out a few days after Sudan’s two rival generals took arms against each other in Khartoum, pointed to the possibility that conflict in the capital could spiral to other parts of the country.

At least 481 civilians were killed in Khartoum clashes between the military, led by General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, according to the same doctors’ statement.

The number of wounded in Khartoum, among civilians, has jumped to more than 2560.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us