The son of senior security officer guarding South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been found dead.

Warren Rhoode, the son of Major-General Wally Rhoode, was found on Friday after he went missing for 12 days, local media reported.

The deceased’s father confirmed to News24 that Warren’s body was found in Goodwood, Cape Town.

The 31-year-old was last seen on April 23 while driving his vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo, in Delft area on the outskirts of Cape Town.

Police are investigating allegations that he was killed after being hijacked by unknown people.

Warren’s remains were taken to Tygerberg Mortuary in Cape Town.

The deceased’s aunt, Anthula Messeur, said search efforts had proven futile.

South African Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said an investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding Warren’s death.