Voting has ended in most European countries, as well as in the US and Canada, for Türkiye's upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

Polling stations at Turkish diplomatic missions in many European countries, and the US and Canada closed as of 9pm local time (1900GMT) on Sunday, while it will continue in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, and Luxembourg on Tuesday from 9am to 9pm local time (0700GMT – 1900GMT).

Voting closed in Albania, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland as well as in the UK.

Around 127,000 voters registered in the UK cast their votes at the ballot boxes set up in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Leicester on April 29-May 7.

As many as seven polling stations were set up in the US for April 29-May 7 at diplomatic missions, including the Turkish Embassy in Washington, and consulates in New York, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Also, some 1,392 registered voters in South Africa cast their votes at the ballot boxes in Pretoria and Cape Town on May 6-7.

As of Sunday, over 1.6 million Turkish citizens living abroad had cast their votes to elect the country's president and parliamentary representatives, according to the Supreme Election Board (YSK).

Voting in Türkiye itself will take place on Sunday, May 14. Voters will choose between four presidential hopefuls: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince, and Sinan Ogan.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.