AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Gunmen kill journalist in restive Cameroon region
The Committee to Protect Journalists says Anye Nde Nsoh was killed in a case of mistaken identity.
Gunmen kill journalist in restive Cameroon region
Anglophone separatists have been fighting government forces in north-western Cameroon.  Photo: File / Photo: Reuters
May 8, 2023

Kudra Maliro and agencies

Gunmen shot dead a journalist late on Sunday in Bamenda, a city in Cameroon's troubled northwest region, the local journalists' union said, in at least the third killing of a media worker in the country this year.

Anye Nde Nsoh, the west and north-west region bureau chief for weekly newspaper the Advocate, was in a pub in Bamenda's Ntarikon neighbourhood when unidentified assailants opened fire on him, said colleague Melanie Ndefru, who was close to the scene of the attack.

"As far as I understand it, he was not on duty. So this is not a case of a journalist who has been targeted for his work. However, the journalist was indeed shot dead," Angela Quintal, from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) told TRT Afrika.

"What happened was that these separatists apparently thought that the journalist was someone who was a member of the Cameroonian military. And for that reason I'm told they shot him in a case of mistaken identity."

Earlier this year, a radio presenter and a journalist were killed in two separate attacks in or near the capital Yaounde, prompting the United Nations to express concern about the media environment.

The Cameroon Association of English-Speaking Journalists (CAMASEJ) confirmed Nsoh's death and called for an investigation.

"This latest attack on a journalist is one too many. The long-drawn conflict in the northwest and southwest regions has pitched journalists into grave danger," said CAMASEJ President Jude Viban.

A spokesperson for the regional authorities said they were not aware of the attack.

Nsoh's death came amid a conflict between Cameroonian authorities and some separatist factions in English-speaking regions that turned violent in 2017.

Thousands of people have been killed in the fighting between armed separatists and government troops, with atrocities committed on both sides.

Nsoh's employer said he had just finished working on the Monday edition of the newspaper in which he had a front page story and two others.

"It was a shock to hear about his demise," said Tarhyang Enowbikah Ta be, publisher.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us