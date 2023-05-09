AFRICA
Malawi court orders schools to allow dreadlocks
The High Court in Malawi has ordered schools in the country to allow children with dreadlocks admission, warning against prejudicing them.
Ghana and Kenya are the other countries in Africa to have barred schools from denying children admission. Photo: AFP / AFP
May 9, 2023

The High Court in Malawi has barred schools from denying children with dreadlocks access to education.

The court ruled on a petition filed on behalf of two Rastafarian children, who were denied admission to public schools in 2010 and 2016 respectively for sporting dreadlocks.

The learners, through human rights organisations, obtained an injunction and, thereafter, filed a suit seeking to have Rastafari children allowed access to schools without prejudice.

In her ruling on Monday, Justice Nzione Ntaba of the High Court in Zomba said: “The Ministry of Education should issue a statement to allow all children of the Rastafarian community with dreadlocks to be allowed in class. The circular should be done by June 30.”

This marks a win for the Rastafari community in the country.

In June 2020, a similar case was ruled upon by a Kenyan court, which also barred schools from turning away Rastafari learners.

Ghana is the other nation to have ruled in favour of dreadlocked learners.

