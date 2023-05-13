Eco-friendly pencils

Step into the world of two visionary Kenyan brothers who are crafting a unique learning experience for school children by repurposing old newspapers into pencils. This groundbreaking solution not only sparks creativity but also addresses the pressing issue of deforestation. Every year, an estimated eight million trees are felled to produce pencils worldwide. Through their innovation, the brothers have found a way to significantly reduce this environmental impact by recycling discarded newspapers.