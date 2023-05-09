South African minority opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters, has appealed for donations of cows, vegetables, groceries, T-shirts and buses as it prepares to mark its 10th anniversary in July.

The party also called on "revolutionaries from the African continent and the diaspora" to help to "finance the revolution".

““We call upon all of you to make donations to the EFF because we must finance our own revolution. If we don't finance our own revolution, counter-revolutionaries will hijack it," said party leader Julius Malema.

“You can donate anything in your means to express how over the past 10 years the EFF has touched your life. No donation is too small.”

The party was last year criticised after records showed it had received huge donations from companies owned by a local billionaire despite it Marxist leanings.

"Celebrate 10 years of the EFF by donating a cow, vegetables, groceries, T-shirts, buses, and anything within your means to express how over the past 10 years the EFF has touched your lives," party treasurer Omphile Maotwe said in a separate video.